Greek Foreign Minister speaks to WION on India-Greece relationship

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis speaks to WION on India-Greece relationship. He said, 'India & Greece share a lot of common values. We are two nations with great history, we are nations that are based on principles & we share common things. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal in Delhi, he said, 'We have traded our relations to a strategic one. There is a huge upside when it comes to economic and cultural...India is the fifth largest economy...We expect to have a significant upgrade in our ties.' Watch to know more!