Gravitas: Yemen collapses under pandemic strain
Jul 04, 2020, 01.55 AM(IST)
The COVID-19 death rate in Yemen is five times the global average. One out of five infected persons in the country is dying. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more about one of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.