Gravitas: Xi Jinping ordered the Genocide against Uighurs

Nov 30, 2021, 11:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A major leak from Beijing has exposed Chinese President Xi Jinping. Files bearing the classification "secret" and "top secret" reveal how the Chinese President ordered the genocide against the Uighurs in Xinjiang. Palki Sharma tells you more.
