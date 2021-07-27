Gravitas: World's most expensive French fries

Jul 27, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A New York restaurant is selling the World's most expensive fries, they cost $200 a plate. The fries are made with the World's finest ingredients and are served with a cheese dip and edible 24-carat gold. Palki Sharma brings you a report.
