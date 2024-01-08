Gravitas: With only Rs14k in hand, 3 Tamil Nadu girls left home for Seoul to meet BTS stars

In an audacious attempt to go to Seoul, three 13-year-old Tamil Nadu students sought to meet their favorite members of the BTS. The Korean pop group Bangtan Boys, or BTS, has a sizable fan base among young people. Three teenage ladies from Tamil Nadu considered traveling to Seoul, the capital of South Korea, as a result of their popularity. They eventually gave up on their quest and were found in Vellore, a city in their home state, despite having meticulous plans to travel without a passport and with little money.