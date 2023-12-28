videos
Gravitas: Why Indians may find it tough to secure jobs in 2024
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 28, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
According to a new report, 2024 holds a bleak future for India's job-seekers. The biggest tech companies may soon pause hiring in India. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.
