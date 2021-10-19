Gravitas: Why India needs to begin vaccinating Children

Oct 19, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India's second wave is subsiding. Schools have reopened. Kids are back in classrooms. But, are they vaccinated? The DCGI is yet to approve Covaxin for emergency use in children. Palki Sharma tells you why the process should be fast-tracked.
