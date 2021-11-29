Gravitas: WHO skips 'XI' & 'NU', names new variant 'Omicron'; How deadly is the new variant?

Nov 29, 2021, 11:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
WHO has skipped Greek letters 'Xi' & 'Nu' to name the new Wuhan Virus variant 'Omicron'. Was this a deliberate omission? What is the health body saying in its defence? Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Read in App