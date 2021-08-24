Gravitas: What will the Taliban regime look like?

Aug 24, 2021, 11:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban are appointing ministers and mayors even before revealing the make-up of the new regime. Reports say a council will rule Afghanistan, instead of an emir. The Taliban have a country to rule, but no idea how to. Palki Sharma tells you why.
