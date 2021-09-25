Gravitas US Edition: QUAD & AUKUS: Compete or complement?

Sep 25, 2021, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Will the AUKUS security pact displace the QUAD as the premier Indo-Pacific alliance? What are the key differences between the two groupings? Will they compete or complement each other? Palki Sharma tells you.
