Gravitas: United States: Healthcare workers get first Covid-19 shots

Dec 15, 2020, 12.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A nurse in New York became the first American citizen to get the Pfizer shot. The United States plans to give 20 million citizens their first shots in a year. WION's Palki tells you more about the vaccine roll out in the US.
