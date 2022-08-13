Gravitas: This man held a bank hostage over his own money

Published: Aug 13, 2022, 01:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
How far would you go for your money? A Lebanese man has set a dangerous precedent. The 42-year-old man held a bank hostage over his own money, but the people of Beirut are hailing him as a 'hero'. Why? Watch this report by Palki Sharma to find out.
