Gravitas: The Taliban unleashes its reign of terror

Aug 18, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
3 days after taking Kabul, The Taliban has unleashed its reign of terror. The Taliban today opened fire on Afghans in Jalalabad. Government officials & captured soldiers are being "executed" outside Kabul. Palki Sharma has more.
Read in App