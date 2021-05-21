Gravitas: The pandemic has given birth to new billionaires

May 21, 2021
The pandemic has given birth to 493 new billionaires. 40 of them made money through companies fighting the Wuhan Virus. 9 of them made a fortune through vaccines. Who are they? What's their worth? WION's Palki Sharma gets you a report.
