LIVE TV

Gravitas: Tech companies are laying off employees: Here's Why

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 10:45 PM IST
2024 is going to be a bleak year for job-seekers. A number of tech companies like Amazon, Google & Meta are laying off scores of employees. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos