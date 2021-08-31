Gravitas: Taliban makes Afghan journalist parrot their message on air

Aug 31, 2021, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Taliban won't allow girls to study with boys. They have killed Afghan folk singer Fawad Andrabi. & they are making Afghan journalists parrot their messages on air. WION's Palki Sharma tells you how the Taliban is taking Afghanistan back in time.
Read in App