Gravitas: Suicide blast in Dera Ismail Khan adds to mounting terror attacks in Pakistan

A suicide blast in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, has claimed at least 23 lives, highlighting a surge in terrorist activities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan's claim of responsibility for the attack, involving six terrorists, underscores the region's fragile security landscape since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. As Pakistan grapples with a near 80% increase in terror attacks, questions arise about the country's counter-terror strategy and the broader implications for regional stability.