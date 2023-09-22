Gravitas: Scientists extract RNA from extinct Tasmanian tiger

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
A team of scientists have extracted ribonucleic acid from a 130-year-old Tasmanian Tiger. Experts say scientists could bring back the animal after learning its genetic makeup. Will we soon bring extinct species back to life? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos