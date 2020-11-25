Gravitas: S. Jaishankar embarks on 6-day diplomatic tour

Nov 25, 2020, 12.25 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has embarked on a 6-day diplomatic tour. Which countries will he be visiting? What's on the agenda? WION's Molly Gambhir gets you a report.
Read in App