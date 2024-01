Gravitas | Ring of Fire: Is this the start of a new world war? | Here are the signs

North Korea has opened fire near South Korean islands. Yemen's Houthis have detonated an unmanned boat near a U.S. warship in the Red Sea. Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes on Lebanon. Ground raids in Gaza continue. A ship with an Indian crew has been hijacked in the Arabian Sea. Venezuela has threatened an oil war in South America. War is raging across the world. Is this the start of a new world war?