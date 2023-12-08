videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Gravitas: Putin showers praises on India's PM Modi
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 08, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
As India, U.S. tensions over Khalistani elements soar, Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised PM Modi's policies on national security. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.
trending now
Lok Sabha expels Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra over cash for query case
Gravitas | Canada: 3 theatres playing Hindi movies attacked
Gravitas: China's new plan to choose next Dalai Lama
US embassy in Iraq attacked with rockets, no casualties reported
Indian gov should provide all information regarding Pannun to FBI: Ex Attorney Gen, Mukul Rohatgi
recommended videos
India keeps key rate unchanged despite the risk of inflation and rapid growth
UN chief Guterres speaks on the situation in Gaza
Russian President Putin to run for presidential elections again in 2024
Author in focus: Sharmistha Mukherjee
Future of AI: Benefits & Challenges
recommended videos
India keeps key rate unchanged despite the risk of inflation and rapid growth
UN chief Guterres speaks on the situation in Gaza
Russian President Putin to run for presidential elections again in 2024
Author in focus: Sharmistha Mukherjee