Gravitas: Putin ally killed in plane crash? Mystery around fate of Russia jet missing in Afghanistan
Mystery surrounds a Russian private jet that crashed in Afghanistan. The private aircraft was reportedly on its way to Moscow, when it went off radar over Afghanistan. The local media reported that a plane had crashed in the mountains of Badakhshan province. On monday, Russian media reports claimed that an ally of President Vladimir Putin, and his wife, were killed in the crash. A probe has been ordered.