Gravitas | Poland missile strike: What happened to NATO's air defence system?

Published: Nov 17, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
NATO says the missile that landed in Poland was a misfire from Ukraine, not Russia. The blast killed two people in Poland. Didn't NATO spot the incoming missile? What happened to its air defence? Listen in to Priyanka Sharma.
