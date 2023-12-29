Gravitas | Pokhara Crash Report: A wake-up call for Nepal's aviation safety
The Pokhara plane crash in Nepal, involving pilots with limited experience at the airport, highlights the critical importance of rigorous training and adherence to safety standards in aviation. Human error, combined with Nepal's challenging topography and unpredictable weather, has led to a worrying trend of aviation disasters in the country. With over 900 lives lost in Nepalese air accidents since 1955, brings to light the dire need for improved aviation practices.