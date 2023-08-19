Gravitas Plus: What’s happening in India’s aviation sector?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
#GravitasPlus | Things are looking up for India’s aviation sector. #AirIndia placed a record order of 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. India’s budget carrier #Indigo might break the record as it plans to buy 500 passenger planes.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos