Gravitas Plus: France battles Islamic extremism

Oct 31, 2020, 11.10 PM(IST)
#GravitasPlus with WION's Palki | 2 beheadings in 2 weeks, 7 terror attacks in 10 months, Islamic terrorism is haunting France once again. It has reignited the debate over free speech & blasphemy. Who will draw the line?
