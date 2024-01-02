videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Gravitas: Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus sentenced to 6 months in prison
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 02, 2024, 11:35 PM IST
Bangladeshi Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus has been sentenced to 6 months in prison for violating the country's labour laws. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.
trending now
Israel-Hamas War: Israel strikes Hamas office in Beirut, kills senior Hamas official
Indian truckers protest against India's hit and run law end
Japan Earthquake: Death toll in rises to 55, powerful quake shifts land by 1.3 metres
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine pounded with missiles and drones, as Putin vows revenge
France Plane Row: Passengers paid $70,000 to $90,000 to traffickers
recommended videos
Fencing sport uplifts Kenyan youths
Kenyan sculptor on a mission to elevate African art | World of Africa
Israel-Hamas war | Hamas chief: Open to the idea of one government for West Bank & Gaza
Nigeria: Massacre in the plateau
Ugandan teen paralympian busts stereotypes
recommended videos
Fencing sport uplifts Kenyan youths
Kenyan sculptor on a mission to elevate African art | World of Africa
Israel-Hamas war | Hamas chief: Open to the idea of one government for West Bank & Gaza
Nigeria: Massacre in the plateau