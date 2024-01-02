LIVE TV

Gravitas: Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus sentenced to 6 months in prison

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 11:35 PM IST
Bangladeshi Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus has been sentenced to 6 months in prison for violating the country's labour laws. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos