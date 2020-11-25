Gravitas: New Zealand's Parliamentarian takes oath in Sanskrit

Nov 25, 2020, 11.55 PM(IST)
A 33-year-old Indian-origin M.P. in New Zealand is winning hearts after he took the oath of office in Sanskrit. He was only the second leader outside India to do so. Who was the first? WION's Molly Gambhir has a report
