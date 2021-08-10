Gravitas: Messi bids a tearful goodbye to Barcelona

Aug 10, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Lionel Messi bid a tearful goodbye to Barcelona after 21 years at the club. Despite both player & club agreeing to a new contract, the league bosses stopped Barcelona from splurging on Messi. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
