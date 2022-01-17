Gravitas: Indian states woo Elon Musk

Jan 17, 2022, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
At least 5 Indian states invited Elon Musk to set up a Tesla factory in their territory amid talks on import duty with the Centre. Can state governments offer what Tesla is asking? Is Elon Musk even listening? Palki Sharma tells you.
