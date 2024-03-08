Gravitas | Indian President Nominates Sudha Murty, Rishi Sunak's Mother-in-Law, to Parliament
On International Women's Day, Indian President Droupadi Murmu nominated author and philanthropist Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament. Reacting to her nomination, Murthy said she is happy that she is getting a bigger platform to work for the poor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Murthy and termed the announcement a “powerful testament” to India’s “Nari Shakti.”