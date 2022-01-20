Gravitas: Indian lawmaker claims PLA kidnapped 17-yr-old boy

Jan 20, 2022, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Tapir Gao a BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh has claimed that China's PLA has abducted a 17-yr-old Indian boy. The Indian Army (PRO Defence Tezpur) says it has contacted the PLA to trace the missing teenager. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
