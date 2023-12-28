LIVE TV

Gravitas: India asks Pak to hand over 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
India has formally requested Pakistan to hand over 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. Will Pakistan extradite the terrorist? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

