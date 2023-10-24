Gravitas: Gorkhas to release Chinese laundrymen on UK warships

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 24, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Are the British too snooty to do their own laundry? For almost a century now the royal navy has been employing Chinese servants on warships to wash their clothes. But now the UK is ending this tradition amid fears of espionage. They are replacing Chinese helpers with Nepalese Gorkhas.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos