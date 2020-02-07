Gravitas: Exclusive, Tencent denies data 'leak'

Feb 07, 2020, 12.20 AM(IST)
An alleged leak from Tencent claimed that more than 24,000 people have died from the Coronavirus. In an exclusive statement from WION - Tencent has dismissed these reports as 'false information'. WION's Palki Sharma brings you an update.