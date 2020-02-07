LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
Smart Cities
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Oscars
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
Oscars
SOUTH ASIA
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Mission Smart Cities
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Oscars
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Gravitas: Exclusive, Tencent denies data 'leak'
Feb 07, 2020, 12.20 AM(IST)
Follow Us
An alleged leak from Tencent claimed that more than 24,000 people have died from the Coronavirus. In an exclusive statement from WION - Tencent has dismissed these reports as 'false information'. WION's Palki Sharma brings you an update.