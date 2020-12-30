Gravitas: Does U.K. have the worst pandemic response?

Dec 30, 2020, 12.50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Britain wanted to 'civilise' the world. Today, Britons are behaving in the most uncivilised manner. They are flouting rules, fleeing quarantine & putting others at risk- in middle of the scare over the new UK strain. Palki Sharma has the details.
Read in App