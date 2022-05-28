Gravitas: Cops in Brazil gas man to death in an "improvised gas chamber"

Published: May 28, 2022, 03:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A 38-year-old black man was bundled into a car by cops who then released a gas grenade inside. The victim died of asphyxiation. The death has sparked outrage in Brazil. Palki Sharma tells you more.
