Gravitas: Chinese State-owned enterprises default on $6.1 billion worth of bonds

Dec 11, 2020, 11.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
China says its economy is back on track. But, Chinese state-owned companies can't keep up with their EMIs. According to Fitch Ratings, China's state-owned firms defaulted on a record $6.1 billion worth of bonds between January and October.
Read in App