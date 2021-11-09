Gravitas: China delivers 'largest & most advanced' warship to Pakistan

Nov 09, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
China has gifted a warship to Pakistan. It's 'largest & most-advanced' warship that China has ever built. The Global Times says it will be used for 'peace & stability' in the Indian Ocean. Palki Sharma tells what the real motive is.
