Gravitas: British MP reprimanded for bringing baby to the House

Nov 25, 2021, 11:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A new rule in the UK House of Commons has banned lawmakers from bringing their babies. MP Stella Creasy was reprimanded for bringing her 3-month-old to the house. Palki Sharma asks- Why is the UK walking backwards on workplace inclusivity?
