Gravitas | AstraZeneca Suspension: Facts vs Hype

Mar 15, 2021, 11.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Does AstraZeneca cause blood clots in everybody or only in those with co-morbidities? How many types of blood clots are being reported? Are they all linked to vaccination? WION's Palki Sharma separates the facts from the hype.
