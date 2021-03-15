LIVE TV
Gravitas | AstraZeneca Suspension: Facts vs Hype
Mar 15, 2021, 11.10 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Does AstraZeneca cause blood clots in everybody or only in those with co-morbidities? How many types of blood clots are being reported? Are they all linked to vaccination? WION's Palki Sharma separates the facts from the hype.
