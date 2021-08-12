Gravitas: Anti-feminism backlash in South Korea

Aug 12, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Trolls are asking South Korean Olympic medallist An San to return her medal over her so-called boyish looks. Why is misogyny so entrenched in South Korea? What triggered this anti-feminism backlash? Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Read in App