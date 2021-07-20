Gravitas: Afghan envoy's daughter tortured in Pakistan

Jul 20, 2021, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was kidnapped and tortured by unidentified assailants in Islamabad. In response, Kabul has recalled its diplomats from Pakistan. Has the Afghan government realised the perils of trusting Islamabad
Read in App