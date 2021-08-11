Gravitas: 6 months on, Imran Khan waits for Biden's phone call

Aug 11, 2021, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
More than 6 months after taking office, US President Joe Biden is yet to call Pakistan's Imran Khan. Has Pakistan lost America's trust after years of double games & betrayal? How is Islamabad reacting to Biden's snub? Palki Sharma tells you.
