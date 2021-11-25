Gravitas: 31 people drown in English Channel | Macron & Boris Johnson trade blame.

Nov 25, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
31 people have died in the deadliest English Channel disaster. Emmanuel Macron & Boris Johnson are sparring over who should bear the blame. Will a blame game solve the migrant crisis? Here's what Palki Sharma has to say.
