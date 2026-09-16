/Global oil price surge deepens Pakistan's energy crisis, petrol prices hit record high

Pakistan is facing a deepening energy crisis as soaring global oil prices push petrol and diesel costs to record levels. The latest price hikes come amid disruptions to Middle East energy supplies and rising crude prices, placing fresh pressure on households, businesses and the government. With fuel costs climbing for multiple consecutive revisions, concerns are growing over inflation, transport expenses, electricity generation and the broader economy. Officials have warned that the country may need additional measures to curb fuel consumption and manage the fallout.