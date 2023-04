Millennials disapprove of the idea of having a "work spouse," research conducted on behalf of Newsweek has revealed. In a poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek on March 20, 1,500 U.S. adults were asked about workplace relationships and work spouses. A work spouse is a phrase referring to a co-worker with whom someone shares a special relationship that can include a bond similar to a marriage.