/Gaza: New Estimates Show 75,000 People Killed in Gaza During the First 16 Months of War |WION

Peer-reviewed research published in The Lancet Global Health shows that more than 75,000 people were killed violently in Gaza during the first 16 months of the conflict, between October 7, 2023 and January 5, 2025—about 25,000 more than earlier estimates. The study’s survey of thousands of households suggests that the toll of direct violence may have been significantly undercounted, with women, children, and older adults making up a large proportion of the fatalities. These findings highlight the heavy human cost of the war and raise questions about the accuracy of official counts.