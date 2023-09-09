G20 Summit 2023: Saudi crown prince arrives in New Delhi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, arrived in Delhi on Saturday. He is in India for a three-day state visit, and while there, he will take part in the G20 Summit. Ashwini Vaishnaw, a minister for the Union, welcomed Mohammed bin Salman.

