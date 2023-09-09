G20 Summit 2023: Jaishankar pushes for India's G20 agenda

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi began addressing the G20 member states in New Delhi. The desk where he was sitting had the nameplate Bharat instead of India. India's foreign ministry holds presser.

